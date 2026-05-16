Wall Street Zen Upgrades USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) to "Sell"

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.40.

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USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.38. USA Rare Earth has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter valued at $17,103,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 923.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 100.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 7.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. USA Rare Earth Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Release — Here's Why

USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. Positive Sentiment: The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Will Stillwater Facility Ramp-Up Drive Long-Term Growth for USAR?

The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings.

Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat fundamental updates, shares are softer today as investors appear to be rotating out of risk assets in a broad market selloff, overshadowing the bullish analyst and operating news. USA Rare Earth Shares Fall As Broad Market Selloff Overshadows Bullish Outlook

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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