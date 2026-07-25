Wall Street Zen Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to "Hold"

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTM. Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:WTM opened at $2,209.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2,101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,879,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,545,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109,257.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Further Reading

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