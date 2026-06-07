Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.8529.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.88 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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