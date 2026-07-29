Walt Disney FY2027 EPS Forecast Reduced by Erste Group Bank

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3%

DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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