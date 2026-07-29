Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $488.4560 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:HCC opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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