Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HCC opened at $106.10 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,250. This trade represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,254 shares of the company's stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,510 shares of the company's stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,026 shares of the company's stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company's stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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