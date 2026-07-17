Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Wartsila in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock.

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Wartsila Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Wartsila has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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