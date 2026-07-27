Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Wartsila logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume fell 56% to 14,151 shares, while Wärtsilä’s stock slipped to $6.91 from a previous close of $6.94.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: four analysts rate the stock Hold and three rate it Sell, resulting in a consensus rating of “Reduce.”
  • Wärtsilä reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 and revenue of $1.81 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.73 billion revenue estimate; analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session's volume of 32,433 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRTBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Wartsila in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wartsila Right Now?

Before you consider Wartsila, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wartsila wasn't on the list.

While Wartsila currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines