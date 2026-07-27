Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session's volume of 32,433 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WRTBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Wartsila in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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