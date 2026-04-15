Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.18. Wartsila shares last traded at $8.1970, with a volume of 12,002 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

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Wartsila Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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