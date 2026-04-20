Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million.

Get WASH alerts: Sign Up

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 113,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 367.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 312.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Washington Trust Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Washington Trust Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here