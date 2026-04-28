Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) CFO Ronald Ohsberg Buys 1,606 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) CFO Ronald Ohsberg bought 1,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $920,855. This trade represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get WASH alerts: Sign Up

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 13.71%. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WASH. Zacks Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Washington Trust Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Washington Trust Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here