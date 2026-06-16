Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.41 and traded as high as $36.47. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 189,152 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $670.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.11). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Insider Transactions at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP Rolando A. Lora sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $27,921.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,262.60. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald S. Ohsberg purchased 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 29,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,855. This represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 36,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company's stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

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