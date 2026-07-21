Waste Management (WM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Waste Management to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $6.7049 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $239.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Management has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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