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Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Increased to Sector perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Watches of Switzerland Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 725. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 596.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 713 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.45. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 316.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 801.50.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 45.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watches of Switzerland Group will post 42.739726 EPS for the current year.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK and US comprising eight prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Deutsch & Deutsch (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering. Since 8 May 2024, the Group has also owned the exclusive distribution rights for Roberto Coin in the USA, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

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