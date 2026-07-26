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Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Waterdrop logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Waterdrop surged 254.1% in July, rising to 146,964 shares as of July 15 from 41,509 shares at the end of June. Even so, short interest still represents only about 0.1% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.0.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with both Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings recently downgrading the stock to Hold. MarketBeat’s consensus rating is also Hold, with an average price target of $2.00.
  • Waterdrop shares were trading near their lows, recently at $1.12 versus a 52-week range of $1.08 to $2.18. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $180.17 million, with a net margin of 12.47%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 146,964 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the June 30th total of 41,509 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth about $94,000. IDG China Capital Fund GP III Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,936,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Waterdrop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waterdrop from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waterdrop has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDH

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE:WDH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 153,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,718. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc NYSE: WDH is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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