Waters (WAT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $1.6223 billion for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Waters Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $15.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,471. Waters has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $366.00 and its 200 day moving average is $345.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 728.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Waters by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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