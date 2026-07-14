Waterstone Financial (WSBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.28%.The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million.

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Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Waterstone Financial's payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Insider Transactions at Waterstone Financial

In other Waterstone Financial news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,823.56. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,924 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 557.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,848 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

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