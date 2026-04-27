Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Watsco logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 24.6% in pre-market trading, opening at $450.00 versus the prior close of $367.54 and last trading at $450.45, but with very light volume (118 shares).
  • Valuation and trend metrics: Watsco has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E of 37.81, a 50‑day SMA of $400.92 and a 200‑day SMA of $378.26.
  • Business profile: Watsco is a leading distributor of HVACR equipment, parts and services serving contractors across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and parts of Central and South America.
  • Five stocks we like better than Watsco.

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $367.54, but opened at $450.00. Watsco shares last traded at $450.45, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Up 24.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.26.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is a leading distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, replacement parts and related services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company serves a broad network of professional contractors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and select markets in Central and South America. Through its national footprint, Watsco offers an extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems from top manufacturers alongside comprehensive aftermarket parts that support installation, maintenance and repair.

The company's core business activities include the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial HVAC equipment, parts and supplies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Watsco Right Now?

Before you consider Watsco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Watsco wasn't on the list.

While Watsco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines