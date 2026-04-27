Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $367.54, but opened at $450.00. Watsco shares last traded at $450.45, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

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Watsco Stock Up 24.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.26.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a leading distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, replacement parts and related services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company serves a broad network of professional contractors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and select markets in Central and South America. Through its national footprint, Watsco offers an extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems from top manufacturers alongside comprehensive aftermarket parts that support installation, maintenance and repair.

The company's core business activities include the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial HVAC equipment, parts and supplies.

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