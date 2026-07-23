WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) to Post Earnings on Thursday

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect WAVE Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 255.70%. On average, analysts expect WAVE Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -1.29. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WVE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company's stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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