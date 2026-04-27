Wayfair (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 6,137 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $482,490.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 429,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,738,750.94. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $121,249.78.

On Monday, March 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 107,818 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $8,322,471.42.

On Thursday, February 26th, Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $2,129,760.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 93,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $6,940,590.00.

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Wayfair Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,114,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,711. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Article Title

Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Article Title

High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Positive Sentiment: Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Article Title

Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Article Title

Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Article Title

Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Negative Sentiment: Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Article Title

Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Negative Sentiment: Promotional intensity increases marketing, fulfillment and discount-driven costs; investors may worry about margin recovery and the sustainability of any revenue gains. Article Title

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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