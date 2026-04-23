Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $2.8868 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $80.55 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $121,249.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,350.64. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,496.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 763,785 shares of company stock valued at $68,051,942 in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,194 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail momentum and marketing push ahead of Way Day — early promotional coverage highlights active discounts and high‑profile deals that can boost top‑line sales and traffic during Wayfair's key promotional event. Way Day 2026 is almost here, but these early Wayfair deals are live now Wayfair's charming garden shed is giving 'Little House on the Prairie'—and it's $451 off for Way Day

Retail momentum and marketing push ahead of Way Day — early promotional coverage highlights active discounts and high‑profile deals that can boost top‑line sales and traffic during Wayfair's key promotional event. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' published consensus references show a materially higher full‑year consensus (~$0.40 EPS) than some of their revised near‑term quarter estimates — indicating disagreement among models and that small, incremental cuts may not overturn broader market expectations.

Zacks' published consensus references show a materially higher full‑year consensus (~$0.40 EPS) than some of their revised near‑term quarter estimates — indicating disagreement among models and that small, incremental cuts may not overturn broader market expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple small downward revisions from Zacks Research across several quarters and fiscal years (Q1 2026, Q2/Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q1 2028, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028). Examples: Q1 2026 cut to ($0.41) from ($0.40); FY2026 cut to $0.08 from $0.10; Q2 2027 and FY2027 modestly trimmed. These repeated downgrades — while individually modest — signal analysts trimming near‑term profitability expectations and could cap upside until Wayfair proves stronger margins or confirms Way Day sales lift.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

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