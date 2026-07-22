Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.2273.

WAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

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Institutional Trading of Waystar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 6,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 1,432.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Waystar Trading Down 2.6%

WAY opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waystar will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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