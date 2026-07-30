Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $21.47. Waystar shares last traded at $21.0720, with a volume of 553,238 shares trading hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Waystar reported Q2 revenue of $319.7 million, up 18% year over year and ahead of the $316.2 million consensus estimate. EPS was $0.43 versus expectations of $0.40 and $0.36 a year earlier. Net income reached $40.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 43%. Waystar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Waystar reported Q2 revenue of $319.7 million, up 18% year over year and ahead of the $316.2 million consensus estimate. EPS was $0.43 versus expectations of $0.40 and $0.36 a year earlier. Net income reached $40.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 43%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to $1.276 billion-$1.294 billion in revenue and $535 million-$545 million in adjusted EBITDA, signaling continued confidence in healthcare payment software demand and operating leverage. Waystar 2026 Guidance

Management raised its 2026 outlook to $1.276 billion-$1.294 billion in revenue and $535 million-$545 million in adjusted EBITDA, signaling continued confidence in healthcare payment software demand and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $33 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Needham Rating and Price Target

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $33 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Alpana Wegner, an experienced technology-sector CFO, will become Waystar’s finance chief on August 1. The appointment supports the company’s growth strategy, but the leadership change may create short-term uncertainty for investors. Waystar CFO Appointment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Waystar Stock Down 15.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 1,432.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 6,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 3,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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