Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 45.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weatherford International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Weatherford International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

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Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 303,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Weatherford International has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $113.15.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company's stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 81,046 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International NASDAQ: WFRD is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Further Reading

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