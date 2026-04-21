Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.43. Webull shares last traded at $7.2740, with a volume of 12,905,381 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BULL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Webull in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webull presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BULL

Webull Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Webull

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company's stock.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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