Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Webull logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Webull shares gapped up before the open, jumping from a $7.01 close to a $7.43 open and last trading around $7.27 on roughly 12.9 million shares traded.
  • Analysts are mixed—ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell—but the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.
  • The company has a $3.72 billion market cap and a negative P/E (-6.02), with very high institutional ownership at approximately 92.48%; its 50- and 200-day moving averages are $5.57 and $7.94, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.43. Webull shares last traded at $7.2740, with a volume of 12,905,381 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BULL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Webull in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webull presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BULL

Webull Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Webull

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company's stock.

Webull Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Webull Right Now?

Before you consider Webull, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Webull wasn't on the list.

While Webull currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines