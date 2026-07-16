Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.05% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Webull

Webull Stock Performance

NASDAQ BULL opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.55. Webull has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Webull by 3,486.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 401,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Webull in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Webull by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 418,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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