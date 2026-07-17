WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

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WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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