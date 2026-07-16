WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEC. Mizuho set a $124.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.07.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. 634,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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