WEC Energy Group (WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $3.3730 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.WEC Energy Group's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.88%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,930,704. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,336,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $562,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,641,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $383,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 173,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,074 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 245,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,326,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $152,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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