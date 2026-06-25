Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,177.47.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $165.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,213.52. 49,478,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,113,855. Micron Technology has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $788.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand.

Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer. Positive Sentiment: The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact.

Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warned that if AI memory demand cools or margins normalize, Micron could face a pullback because expectations are now very high.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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