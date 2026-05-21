Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Wedbush's target price points to a potential upside of 47.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $295.10.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting $75.2 billion and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive $80 billion buyback and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Article Title

Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Article Title

China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on intensifying AI-chip competition from hyperscalers and rivals like AMD, Intel, and Huawei, which is tempering enthusiasm after the earnings beat. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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