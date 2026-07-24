Wedbush Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $54.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IMAX from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.90.

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IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $43.96 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.09 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $333,842.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 20.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in IMAX by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in IMAX by 2,310.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 863.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting IMAX

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IMAX reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $102.84 million, topping Wall Street estimates and marking year-over-year growth, which signals solid operating momentum. IMAX Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

IMAX reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $102.84 million, topping Wall Street estimates and marking year-over-year growth, which signals solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted The Odyssey as a “transformational” release for IMAX, with unusually strong opening weekend demand and sold-out screenings boosting confidence in record ticket sales for the year. The Odyssey is cleaning up for IMAX

Management highlighted The Odyssey as a “transformational” release for IMAX, with unusually strong opening weekend demand and sold-out screenings boosting confidence in record ticket sales for the year. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage pointed to surging investor optimism around IMAX’s premium screen business, with some reports saying the company could be on pace for record 2026 ticket sales and improved pricing power. Imax's CEO says it's time to hike prices

Media coverage pointed to surging investor optimism around IMAX’s premium screen business, with some reports saying the company could be on pace for record 2026 ticket sales and improved pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp jump in call buying, suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after the earnings release.

Unusual options activity showed a sharp jump in call buying, suggesting traders are positioning for more upside after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: IMAX also released its Q2 earnings presentation and conference call materials, which reinforced the company’s upbeat outlook but did not add new fundamental information beyond the results.

IMAX also released its Q2 earnings presentation and conference call materials, which reinforced the company’s upbeat outlook but did not add new fundamental information beyond the results. Negative Sentiment: IMAX disclosed new regulatory, geopolitical, and trade-related risks that could complicate its global expansion and add uncertainty to future growth. IMAX Confronts Rising Geopolitical, Regulatory and Trade Risks Threatening Global Expansion

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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