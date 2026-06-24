Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Get Varonis Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,025.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 72.5% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 25,663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Varonis is reportedly evaluating a potential sale after receiving takeover interest from firms including Blackstone, Thoma Bravo, and Vista Equity Partners, which has boosted investor enthusiasm for a possible premium offer. Varonis Systems weighs sale as private equity giants circle: reports

Varonis is reportedly evaluating a potential sale after receiving takeover interest from firms including Blackstone, Thoma Bravo, and Vista Equity Partners, which has boosted investor enthusiasm for a possible premium offer. Positive Sentiment: Stephens upgraded VRNS from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $45 from $33, signaling improved confidence in upside from current levels. Stephens upgrades Varonis Systems

Stephens upgraded VRNS from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $45 from $33, signaling improved confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Needham also raised its price target to $40 from $36 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the name. Needham raises Varonis Systems price target

Needham also raised its price target to $40 from $36 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the name. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying, suggesting traders are positioning for additional near-term gains. Unusual options trading activity

Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying, suggesting traders are positioning for additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted the stock’s strong move on above-average volume and pointed to rising earnings estimate revisions as a factor that could support further upside. Zacks article on Varonis

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Varonis Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Varonis Systems wasn't on the list.

While Varonis Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here