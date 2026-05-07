Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $155.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.90.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 872,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,313. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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