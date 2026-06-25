Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

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General Motors Stock Up 1.2%

GM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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