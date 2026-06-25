Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $137.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.27% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.38.

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Lear Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE LEA traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,174. Lear has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.Lear's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, SVP Nicholas Jon Roelli sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $330,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,687.82. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,875.22. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,748 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $5,658,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 36.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Lear by 308.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 49,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 40.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, with EPS of $3.87 versus consensus of $3.51, which can support investor confidence in the stock.

Lear beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, with EPS of $3.87 versus consensus of $3.51, which can support investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue rose 4.7% year over year, suggesting the company is still growing despite a challenging industry environment.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.7% year over year, suggesting the company is still growing despite a challenging industry environment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of $14.61, and the stock’s valuation remains modest relative to earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors.

Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of $14.61, and the stock’s valuation remains modest relative to earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several of the latest headlines in the news feed focus on AI, politics, crypto, and cybersecurity rather than Lear’s business, so they are unlikely to be a direct driver of LEA shares.

Several of the latest headlines in the news feed focus on AI, politics, crypto, and cybersecurity rather than Lear’s business, so they are unlikely to be a direct driver of LEA shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a constructive technical setup, though the provided articles do not add new company-specific catalysts.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Further Reading

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