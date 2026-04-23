Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $106.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.91.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,032. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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