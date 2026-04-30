Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the company's current price.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 219,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 2.05. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Dana had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Dana by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 604,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690,454 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 642,552 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Dana by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,631 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 207,608 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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