Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $572.23.

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Lennox International Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE LII traded up $29.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.01. The stock had a trading volume of 284,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,481. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $434.06 and a 1 year high of $689.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total transaction of $136,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 137.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Lennox International

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertical Research upgraded Lennox from "hold" to "buy" and set a $600 price target (~16% upside from the ~$517 reference), which supports upside expectations for the shares.

Vertical Research upgraded Lennox from "hold" to "buy" and set a $600 price target (~16% upside from the ~$517 reference), which supports upside expectations for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Lennox reported $3.35 EPS vs. consensus ~$3.16, confirming better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Lennox International (LII) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q1 earnings beat — Lennox reported $3.35 EPS vs. consensus ~$3.16, confirming better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $23.50–$25.00, signaling confidence in the business outlook and giving investors a clear full‑year target to model. Lennox Reports 2026 First Quarter Results (PR Newswire)

Management maintained FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $23.50–$25.00, signaling confidence in the business outlook and giving investors a clear full‑year target to model. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (slide deck and call transcript) are available for deeper review — useful for investors wanting segment detail, margins and backlog commentary. Lennox International Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Full earnings materials (slide deck and call transcript) are available for deeper review — useful for investors wanting segment detail, margins and backlog commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue reporting confusion/press headlines — while Lennox reported ~ $1.1–1.14B revenue (up ~6% YoY), some summaries cited revenue below certain analyst expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on top‑line beats/misses. Lennox Q1 Press Release / Slide Deck

Revenue reporting confusion/press headlines — while Lennox reported ~ $1.1–1.14B revenue (up ~6% YoY), some summaries cited revenue below certain analyst expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on top‑line beats/misses. Negative Sentiment: Some underlying metrics show year‑over‑year pressure: GAAP operating income down ~3% and GAAP EPS down ~8% vs. prior year — items investors may view as signs of near‑term margin/headwind risk.

Some underlying metrics show year‑over‑year pressure: GAAP operating income down ~3% and GAAP EPS down ~8% vs. prior year — items investors may view as signs of near‑term margin/headwind risk. Negative Sentiment: The guidance midpoint (~$24.25) sits near but slightly below some sell‑side consensus (reported ~24.18), which could leave limited surprise to the upside for full‑year estimates.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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