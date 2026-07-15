Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $69.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.69.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9%

BAC opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here