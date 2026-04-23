Wells Fargo & Company Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $260.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $244.03.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $44.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,298,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,198. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $206.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $279.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 outperformance and raised guidance — TXN reported EPS $1.68 (beat) and revenue $4.83B (+18.6% YoY); management set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.77–$2.05 and revenue guidance with a midpoint ~7% above Street expectations, signaling durable demand. Read More.

Q1 outperformance and raised guidance — TXN reported EPS $1.68 (beat) and revenue $4.83B (+18.6% YoY); management set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.77–$2.05 and revenue guidance with a midpoint ~7% above Street expectations, signaling durable demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center + industrial tailwinds — Multiple outlets highlight that stronger data‑center infrastructure spending, alongside a rebound in industrial end markets, powered the quarter and underpins TI's guidance. Read More.

Data‑center + industrial tailwinds — Multiple outlets highlight that stronger data‑center infrastructure spending, alongside a rebound in industrial end markets, powered the quarter and underpins TI's guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Rosenblatt, Baird and others) upgraded ratings and raised targets materially after the quarter, supporting upside momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Rosenblatt, Baird and others) upgraded ratings and raised targets materially after the quarter, supporting upside momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: record highs and heavy trading — Coverage notes TXN hit fresh intraday record highs as investors priced in stronger growth and a cleaner balance‑sheet outlook. Read More.

Market reaction: record highs and heavy trading — Coverage notes TXN hit fresh intraday record highs as investors priced in stronger growth and a cleaner balance‑sheet outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: More detail: earnings deep dive and transcripts are available for investors digging into segment performance, margins and cash flow trends. Read More. Read More.

More detail: earnings deep dive and transcripts are available for investors digging into segment performance, margins and cash flow trends. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and prior institutional trimming — Reports note recent insider share sales and large institutional position reductions in prior quarters, which some investors view as a cautionary sign despite the beat. Read More.

Insider selling and prior institutional trimming — Reports note recent insider share sales and large institutional position reductions in prior quarters, which some investors view as a cautionary sign despite the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/market risk — Broader market jitters (e.g., geopolitical developments) can pressure chips and high‑beta tech names despite company‑specific beats. Read More.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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