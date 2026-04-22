Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.77.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 717,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,749. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,535,482 shares of the construction company's stock worth $210,684,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 295,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

More D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operational highlights: management reported stronger net sales orders, tightening finished-inventory and cost-savings that helped margins — supporting near-term cash generation and prompting positive headlines that initially lifted the stock. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q2 operational highlights: management reported stronger net sales orders, tightening finished-inventory and cost-savings that helped margins — supporting near-term cash generation and prompting positive headlines that initially lifted the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: D.R. Horton announced a $0.45 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 7), which increases shareholder yield and can support investor demand for the shares. Press Release

Dividend declared: D.R. Horton announced a $0.45 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 7), which increases shareholder yield and can support investor demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and full‑year outlook: management maintained FY2026 revenue guidance (~$33.5–$34.5B) with the midpoint slightly above consensus, which offsets some concerns about the quarter’s top-line softness. DHI Q2 Deep Dive

Guidance and full‑year outlook: management maintained FY2026 revenue guidance (~$33.5–$34.5B) with the midpoint slightly above consensus, which offsets some concerns about the quarter’s top-line softness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning with higher targets but cautious ratings — Barclays raised its target to $140 (equal weight) and Truist to $150 (hold), reflecting more conservative upside even as they adjust estimates. These moves are mixed for sentiment. Barclays/Truist Coverage

Analyst repositioning with higher targets but cautious ratings — Barclays raised its target to $140 (equal weight) and Truist to $150 (hold), reflecting more conservative upside even as they adjust estimates. These moves are mixed for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and affordability headwinds: reported revenue was $7.56B (down 2.3% YoY) and management said affordability is pressuring demand, forcing elevated buyer incentives — a risk to margins and growth. WSJ: D.R. Horton Posts Lower Profit

Revenue shortfall and affordability headwinds: reported revenue was $7.56B (down 2.3% YoY) and management said affordability is pressuring demand, forcing elevated buyer incentives — a risk to margins and growth. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade-style price target action from RBC: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $123 but kept an "underperform" stance — the new target implies significant downside versus recent levels and likely pressured sentiment. RBC/TickerReport

Downgrade-style price target action from RBC: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $123 but kept an "underperform" stance — the new target implies significant downside versus recent levels and likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Macro and market drag: broader equity weakness (geopolitical uncertainty and risk-off headlines) has weighed on housing names generally, adding pressure after the post‑earnings volatility. Market News

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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