Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the health services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $212.94.

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Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UHS opened at $155.56 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $140.08 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,027 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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