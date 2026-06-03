Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $90.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Signet Jewelers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.63.

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Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company's stock worth $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,365 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Key Signet Jewelers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Signet Jewelers this week:

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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