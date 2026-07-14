Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reported second-quarter profit that jumped 17%, driven by higher interest income from strong loan growth and a trading windfall amid volatile markets. Wells Fargo profit jumps on interest income boost, trading windfall

Wells Fargo reported second-quarter profit that jumped 17%, driven by higher interest income from strong loan growth and a trading windfall amid volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: The company also released its second-quarter 2026 financial results, giving investors fresh confirmation that earnings momentum is holding up ahead of the conference call. Wells Fargo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company also released its second-quarter 2026 financial results, giving investors fresh confirmation that earnings momentum is holding up ahead of the conference call. Neutral Sentiment: Broader bank-sector optimism ahead of earnings has also helped sentiment, as analysts expected large U.S. banks to benefit from resilient loan demand, stronger capital markets activity, and solid consumer spending.

Broader bank-sector optimism ahead of earnings has also helped sentiment, as analysts expected large U.S. banks to benefit from resilient loan demand, stronger capital markets activity, and solid consumer spending. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary still points to Wells Fargo needing continued improvement in execution and growth to fully escape the “penalty box,” which may temper enthusiasm if management’s outlook is not strong enough.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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