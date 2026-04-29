Welltower Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Welltower has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 126.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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