Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.28 and last traded at $240.0580, with a volume of 299192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.29.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

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Welltower Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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