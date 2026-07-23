Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential downside of 18.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Werner Enterprises from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of WERN traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 676,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,380. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.50 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,654 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,750,034 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578,761 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 372,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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