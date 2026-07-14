Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.85.

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Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -293.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $730.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.50 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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