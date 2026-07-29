Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.85.

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Werner Enterprises Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 1,768,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $47.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,752 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $111,601,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,055,017 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $89,848,000 after purchasing an additional 304,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,336,000 after buying an additional 2,154,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Werner Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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